Pick of the Plots: Monday 16th March

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Alya’s shocked when a valuer calls at Speed Daal and reveals that Geoff and Yasmeen are selling their share of the business. Alya calls at No.6 and demands to know what’s going on. When Yasmeen reveals that they’re moving to Cyprus, Alya’s horrified and begs her gran to leave controlling Geoff. Later, Alya reports Geoff to the police, convinced he must have a history of abuse.

Meanwhile, Ken’s interested to see that there’s a Literary Society talk planned for that evening. However, when Felicity explains that Roger has had to pull out and the talk might be cancelled, Claudia is quick to suggest Ken could step into the breach. Later, having sabotaged Ken’s talk, Norris reveals that he and Freda moved into Stillwaters several weeks ago. Norris admits to Ken that he can’t stand Stillwaters and needs his help to escape.

Elsewhere, Evelyn encounters an old flame at the vets; Bernie returns to help Gemma; Seb is initially not keen to go to Australia with Emma however he later has a change of heart; Michael enjoys spending some time with Grace and Tianna but when he proposes that they sort out a more formal arrangement, Grace flies off the handle.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

As Gray tries to rectify things with Whitney, Chantelle tries to keep her injuries under wraps as she starts her new job at the call centre. Later, Gray is frustrated at the lack of dirt he has on Leo and Sonia is left surprised by his behaviour. However, Gray soon makes an interesting discovery.

Meanwhile, Linda offers to look after Kayden but is left uncomfortable when she bumps into Karen. Later, Linda accompanies Sharon to register Kayden’s birth, but on their return, Sharon receives a call which leaves her broken – Dennis’ body is being released.

Elsewhere, Keegan lashes out at Mitch for not being honest with Bailey about what challenges she may face in the future. Ben is shocked when he gets a visit from Danny who has a proposition for him. Desperate to keep up appearances, Ben pretends he can understand what Danny is saying.

Also, keen to make amends with Isaac, Patrick hatches a plan leaving Isaac touched.

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

Andrea puts on the performance of a lifetime in order to get a recorded confession from Kim that she conspired to kill Graham. Soon Andrea is triumphant, but is she premature in her excitement?

Meanwhile, Laurel makes Arthur apologise to Nicola for the trouble he has caused, but soon his campaign against Archie is secretly back with a vengeance.

Elsewhere, when the Dingles believe Vinny has pawned Sam’s ring, they order him out of the house. Could they learn something else about Vinny in the process?

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Darren is switching from one unfinished project to the other, desperately trying to find something to occupy his mind while he privately battles with his depression. However, those closest to him are fed up of his obsessive behaviour.

Meanwhile, Juliet has been held in custody and comes up with an excuse for James and Marnie, but will the police believe her?

Elsewhere, Imran and Ollie try to come up with an idea for their environmental project before the deadline tomorrow. Mitchell is still determined to find his dad.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Al pulls up outside a seedy looking club called The Burlow. He watches and waits until he sees a dodgy looking man called Goz turn up at the door. Al uses Goz to get inside the security door by offering him a drink. Once inside he attracts the suspicion of bartender Lara. Goz begs for an extension to repay what he owes Harvey for drugs and asks for more but Harvey isn’t a man to be messed with. Al tries to scam his way to see Harvey by pretending to be selling alcohol. Lara refuses to let him upstairs but Harvey rings and tells Lara to send Al up. When the true nature of Al’s visit is revealed, Harvey’s heavies beat him up. Meanwhile, Daniel and Zara play happy families on a day out with Joe and Izzie.

Doctors, Monday at 1.45pm on BBC One.