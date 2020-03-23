Emmerdale output cutback further

ITV this morning, Monday, March 23rd, announced Emmerdale screenings are to be reduced further from next week

“Following yesterday’s announcement that filming of Coronation Street and Emmerdale will be suspended, ITV has taken the decision to reduce Emmerdale’s transmission pattern to three episodes per week from Monday 30th March.” – ITV statement to ATV Today

In an earlier announcement ITV had hoped to air five episodes of the Yorkshire village saga in the coming weeks, just dropping the 8pm Thursday extra episode, however now the series is in hiatus, for the first time since the ITV strike of 1979, more episodes are being withdrawn from the schedules.

“The Yorkshire based soap will air on Monday, Wednesday and Friday with Coronation Street airing at 7.30pm on the same nights.” – ITV Statement

On March 18th ITV first announced that filming would continue on both soaps in Manchester and Leeds, but would limit the output to five for Emmerdale and three for Coronation Street. Yesterday however the broadcaster took the decision to cease production noting that ‘the change to [the] transmission pattern will ensure we have episodes of both soaps airing on ITV until at least the early summer.’

From Monday 30th March, Emmerdale and Coronation Street will air on ITV, STV and UTV on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7pm.