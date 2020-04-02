Ruhma goes to see Carrie when she calls to say that she is in pain, electing to drive her to the hospital. Carrie discovers she has placenta praevia and will have to stay in hospital.

Registering Carrie’s panic, Ruhma realises she has a phobia of hospitals Ruhma agrees that bed rest would be better for her but is thrown when a grateful Doug hugs her.

Meanwhile, Ayesha takes Valerie her lunch to the dance rehearsal but when she finds Bear hasn’t turned up, she rehearses with Val. Bear eventually turns up but Valerie has a wobble as to whether they are up to the task.