Daniel reluctantly gets roped into Izzie’s plan to cut down the netting on the trees. Later as darkness falls three masked figures approach the netted trees – a sheep (Daniel), a cat (Valerie) and a dog (Izzie). Valerie and Izzie turn up a ladder but just as they start cutting the distant sound of police sirens can be heard. Daniel makes Valerie leave with Izzie but his escape is hampered as he gets caught in the netting.

Meanwhile, a furious Carrie confronts Ruhma and Doug. She’s convinced they’ve been having an affair behind her back the whole time Ruhma has been her midwife and she refuses to listen to Ruhma’s attempt to explain. Carrie goes into labour but refuses to let Ruhma help her.

Later, Ruhma is relieved when Doug tells her Carrie had a baby boy and he is fine. However, the same cannot be said about Carrie who after a traumatic birth, is bleeding heavily and needs emergency surgery. Doug blames Ruhma for everything.

Elsewhere, Zara tries to cheer Emma up.