Pick of the Plots: Friday 10th April

The latest goings on in Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Leanne leaves Oliver with Steve for the day, but he asks Summer to take over while he heads over to a fracas between Emma and Seb. After calming Emma down, Steve returns home to be met by a panicky Summer who explains how Oliver suddenly started fitting. Steve scoops up his son and dashes out.

Meanwhile, Chesney and Bernie try to talk to Gemma about the bus incident but she storms out. Gemma admits to Rita that she can’t cope and is consumed with dark thoughts. Returning home, Gemma finally admits to Chesney that she’s a terrible mother and doesn’t feel in control anymore. Chesney steers Gemma to the medical centre.

Elsewhere, Norris lets slip to Ken how Charles made some disparaging remarks about Eccles. Ken tells Norris he’s going to stand against Charles in the election. Toyah, Nina, Mary and Evelyn are arrested after getting involved in a zero-carbon protest.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Paddy agrees to Jamie’s plan.

Later, Belle confronts Jamie over his attempts to get her fired, but she’s surprised by what he has to say.

Elsewhere, Rodney struggles to run the cafe alone; Mandy muscles in on helping Lydia.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

There will be no episode of Doctors today.

Doctors, Friday at 1.45pm on BBC One.