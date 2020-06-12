Pick of the Plots: Friday 12th June

The latest goings on in Coronation Street and Doctors.

Carla is surprised to hear that Scott worked with Johnny in the seventies and discovers that he knew of her mum. Later, a young scally called Chelsey walks into the Rovers and quizzes Sean who tells her Carla is his boss. When Carla nips to the loo Chesley follows her and tells her she knows her. Who is this mystery girl?

Meanwhile, Sally tells Tim that she wants Geoff out – forcing him to move back to number 6, Tim feels bad but when Eileen also says she isn’t sure about Geoff’s side of things Tim starts to wonder about his dad’s protestations of innocence.

Elsewhere, Leanne frets about Oliver and Toyah is worried for her sister. Ken realises he’s been neglecting Daniel of late. Spotting Laura in the cafe, Adam secretly removes his wedding ring and turning on the charm, offers to buy her a coffee.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Doctors will air a special episode today. Filmed remotely, the episode examines the stresses of living and working during the isolation crisis as the gang try to keep each other’s spirits up, counsel a front line worker and deal with a crisis very close to home …

Doctors, Friday at 1.45pm on BBC One.