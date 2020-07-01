Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 1st July

The latest goings on in Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Simon overhears a distraught Leanne tell Steve that Oliver is all she ever wanted and when he dies, she will have nothing. Simon heads to school for his exam but as he approaches the exam hall, he makes a decision.

Meanwhile, Imran urges Toyah to gently test the water with Leanne before ditching their fostering plans. Toyah finds herself unable to raise the subject with Leanne. Jenny returns alone from France to find out the news about Oliver.

Elsewhere, Chesney persuades Paul to babysit the quads so he can take Gemma out for tea. To Evelyn’s irritation, Roy and Arthur discover they have a shared love of steam trains.

Also, Alina confides in Michael that she’s ended her friendship with Seb to spare Emma’s feelings.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

As Jamie and Belle share longing looks with one another, Andrea returns and spots them, unseen.

With her worst fears confirmed, Andrea tells Leyla she is leaving Emmerdale for good.

Meanwhile, Jacob and Leanna argue. Jacob fears things are over between them for good.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.