Fight Sports lands multi-year carriage deal with Com Hem in Sweden

New deal follows Fight Sports winning DDT License in Sweden.

After being awarded a five year license in the Swedish DTT Networks, CSI Sports has signed a long term carriage deal for FIGHT SPORTS™ its 24/7 HD Network with leading Pay-Tv operators Com Hem and the brand Boxer, becoming Scandinavia’s first dedicated network to support the entire genre through exclusive events and original programming.

“We are proud to announce the launch of FIGHT SPORTS™ on Com Hem and Boxer and look forward to cultivating both the passionate and emerging fan base across Sweden with some of the best fights supported by our exclusive programming and original series, all in one destination”. – Richard and Craig Miele, Founders, CSI Sports

Since launching in December 2012, FIGHT SPORTS™ has expanded its distribution with multiple operators across Europe, MENA, Sub Saharan Africa and the Asia Pacific region that has taken the network quickly into over 60 countries. The programming line-up includes some of the most high profile live World Title Boxing events (WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO), World Championship Kickboxing, Mixed Martial Arts and multiple Martial Arts tournaments from around the world, with exclusive original programming covering reality, documentary and specials.

“We believe that FIGHT SPORTS™ will make our already popular TV service even more attractive. The channel will be included in the Silver & Gold packages at Com Hem and Mix & Max packages at Boxer. It will also be eligible for the customers who have packages of channels in FLEX 8 & 16.” – Joakim Öhrström, Director of Product Broadband & TV Head of TV, at Com Hem

In addition, Com Hem and Boxer viewers can enjoy past fights from some of history’s most exciting Championship Boxing events and some of the Greatest Classic fights with legendary fighters such as Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis, Oscar De La Hoya and George Foreman from an exclusive selection of events that have grossed over USD$1B in US pay-per-view [PPV] revenue.