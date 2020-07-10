Pick of the Plots: Friday 10th July

The latest goings on in Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Tim is shocked when Sally tells him Geoff tried to visit Yasmeen. Geoff returns to work at Speed Daal much to Alya’s dismay. When Imran calls Geoff overhears Alya say she is expecting a call from Yasmeen at 3.30. Geoff steals Alya’s phone and when Yasmeen calls, she is horrified to hear Geoff’s voice at the end of the line.

Meanwhile, Leanne apologises to Toyah for the awful things she said. Toyah forgives her. Toyah asks her friend Josie to come to see Leanne’s flat and explains that Josie runs the support group for parents with terminally ill children. As Josie tells her own story, Leanne takes comfort from her experience.

Elsewhere, Kevin gets a call out for a breakdown but Abi recognises the name as the twin’s adoptive dad and says she is too busy to go. Kevin is surprised by what he finds out. Michael bitterly tells Aggie that she’s got what she wanted, Grace gave him the brush off and doesn’t want to see him again. Laura tells Gary that Rick’s got 24 hours to give her some more money or she’s going to the police.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Cain gets a call to say Moira has been a victim of a hit and run. Meanwhile, Chas cautions Belle over her relationship with Jamie, which leaves Belle worried. Elsewhere, Leanna and Jacob hatch a plan to get Leyla and Liam back together. Has Bob put his foot in it again?

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.