The Secrets of La Roja now showing on Rakuten TV

Rakuten TV has launched The Secrets of La Roja – World Champions 2010, a documentary that follows the path of Spanish national football team, La Roja, through the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

“The World Cup was a milestone for Spanish football history. At Rakuten TV we wanted to pay tribute to the team who achieved such a feat; the players, the coach and all the team involved that made possible this historic moment for Spain. We are sure that football fans will recapture the emotion of such an historic day and will vibrate thanks to this exciting documentary.” – Teresa López, European Content Director at Rakuten TV

The documentary has this week launched for free on Rakuten TV’s Rakuten Stories channel, in line with the 10th anniversary of the World Cup for the Spanish team.

Narrated in the first-person by a variety of footballing legends, The Secrets of La Roja – World Champions 2010 documents the Spanish national team and their exciting journey throughout the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa as viewers have never seen before.

From the team announcement by manager Vicente del Bosque, the documentary travels across Spanish team´s performance during the World Cup, highlighting the key moments including their epic clash against Paraguay, the semi-final versus Germany and the nail-biting Final that proclaimed Spain as the World Champion for the first time in the team’s history.

The documentary features testimonies and first-person narration from legendary footballers including Andrés Iniesta, Xavi Hernández, Iker Casillas, David Villa, Pedro Rodriguez and Vicente del Bosque, among others, who describe their experience of the championship from an intimate point of view.

The Secrets of La Roja – World Champions 2010 is a production of Rakuten TV in collaboration with Spanish production company Grupo Secuoya, while the original idea came from Sports & Life.