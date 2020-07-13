Pick of the Plots: Monday 13th July

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.



Geoff tells Yasmeen that he loves her and is willing to drop the charges if she agrees to be his wife again. How will Yasmeen react? Geoff calls at the police station and tells the officer that he’d like to retract his statement and drop all charges against Yasmeen. The officer explains that it’s up to the CPS.

Meanwhile, Leanne has decided to take Oliver on holiday to Cornwall after all; Jodie has made her realise that they need to make Oliver’s life the best it can be for as long as possible. Leanne gives Toyah and Imran her blessing to continue with their fostering plans.

Elsewhere, Kevin breaks the news to Abi that the twins are emigrating to Australia. Aggie implores Grace to think twice about ending her relationship with Michael. Sarah’s aghast when Gary increases the rent on the factory. Laura explains to Adam that Rick sends her money via his minions, giving him food for thought.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

EastEnders: Secrets From The Square: This week, Stacey is joined by hugely popular on-screen duo Max Bowden and Tony Clay who play Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway – better known to fans as ‘Ballum’. The pair relive their most memorable scenes so far and reveal the stories behind them.

Max recalls the secretive casting process and how he had no idea he was auditioning for the role of Ben Mitchell, and reveals his first time working with TV dad Steve McFadden was actually as a child. Tony, meanwhile, recoils at the sight of his character’s original beanie and ‘bowl cut’ in his early scenes – a far cry from the Callum we know today – and the pair reveal how a ghostly “pigeon” nearly turned tragedy into comedy.

The show also delves into the EastEnders archives for a look at the pioneering LGBTQ+ characters that paved the way for Ballum – from Colin and Barry to Binnie and Della and Christian and Syed.

Plus, Tony and Stacey spend some time in Walford’s premiere gay bar, The Prince Albert, and relive some of his favourite scenes.

EastEnders: Secrets from the Square, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

Andrea tries to convince Jamie that he must have hit an animal. However, Lydia arrives to reveal Moira has been the victim of a hit and run. Andrea urges Jamie to act normal, but he’s struggling. Arriving at the hospital, a dishevelled Jamie is approached by Belle, who senses something is wrong.

Matty tells Belle the police are yet to locate any witnesses. When Jamie reacts curiously, Belle continues to feel puzzled by his behaviour. Later, Belle bangs on the door of Home Farm, demanding to see Jamie. Andrea tries to convince Belle that Jamie no longer wants to be with her. Belle leaves, fighting tears.

Back at the hospital, Matty and Cain keep vigil at Moira’s bedside. When Matty heads home, Cain secretly stays behind, settling in to watch over her for the night.

Elsewhere, Dan is back and trying to stay positive, but Amelia is furious that Brenda has sent him a get well card. Malone insists to Harriet that he had nothing to do with Moira’s hit and run.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

At Kyle’s wake, James comforts Nancy, while Brooke worries about what she’s written for Kyle. Nancy agrees to read it instead. The words are about honesty, and Nancy urges anyone who is keeping a secret, to tell someone, specifically looking at Darren. Later, Darren tells Mandy that he thought about taking his own life too.

Meanwhile, Warren breaks into Toby and Celeste’s flat to surprise Felix. When he goes to punch Felix, Felix turns on Warren. Warren is shocked to hear that Cormac, the carer he idolised, used to beat Felix. Later, Warren calls Cormac, and asks for his help with a ‘little problem’ he’s got.

Elsewhere, Scott returns from his trip and Diane tells him about Kyle. He talks about when he was in the same place as Kyle was, and by getting through one day after another, it’s got him to where he is now, with Mitchell. Lisa is over the moon when Grace offers her a job at The Loft and when Grace opens a bottle of champagne, Lisa cheers to her first step to wherever she wants to be.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.