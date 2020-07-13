This Morning reveals its summer hosts for 2020

Rochelle Humes and Dermot O’Leary are among the names set to host Friday editions over the summer.

Ruth and Eamonn will be hosting the show Monday to Thursday with guest hosts stepping in on Fridays

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have become the main presenters of This Morning for the summer, presenting Monday through to Thursday, with guest hosts (outlined below) taking over the reins every Friday.

“It’s set to be a very different summer for us all, so we hope that here on This Morning we can continue to provide some sense of normality… and lots of craziness of course! We’ll do our very best to keep you posted and up to date with life during the next seven weeks.” – Eamonn Holmes OBE

On Friday 17th and 24th July This Morning fashion expert Rochelle Humes and Strictly’s Ore Oduba will be teaming up to present the show, with Rochelle hosting with X Factor‘s Dermot O’Leary on Friday 31st July and into August.

Also for Fridays in August, This Morning will be championing girl power with Rochelle and Alison Hammond taking to the helm, plus Alison and Dermot will also pair up.

Dermot will co-host from 31st July with Rochelle Humes

This Morning’s showbiz reporter Alison Hammond will also be filling in for Phil and Holly

“We’ve been inundated with viewers’ positive feedback throughout lockdown on how This Morning has provided that much needed comfort blanket each day. As the nation eases itself out of lockdown over the summer, we promise to continue to bring viewers more of what they trust us to do best – reflecting their real lives at home and what matters to them most.” – Martin Frizell, Editor, This Morning

ITV note that the show is in healthy shape ratings wise as Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby take their annual summer break. During the first week of lockdown alone, 10 million people in the UK tuned into This Morning, the highest consolidated figures on record.

Show highlights over the lockdown period included exclusive interviews with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock, plus the Duchess of Cambridge. As well as a special partnership with the new Nightingale Hospital in East London where viewers’ children got the chance to decorate the walls of their wellness room with their picture tributes, and not forgetting This Morning’s regular dance-a-longs.

“Like many viewers at home, I’ve finally had my hair done (hurrah!) and am ready to face the summer, literally head-on! Come and join us for a cosy cuppa on the This Morning sofa each weekday throughout July and August.” – Ruth Langsford

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV, STV and UTV.

Phil and Holly will be back in September