Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 14th July

It’s the day of Pride and Callum gets more than he bargains for when he is roped in to help at the Prince Albert. As Tina shows him the ropes, he is mortified when Stuart arrives and reveals he saw him with Ben the night before.

Meanwhile, Tiffany reminds Karen it’s Bernadette’s first Pride leaving her to round up the family to celebrate. At the bar, Tina spots Bernadette looking lost and offers her some words of wisdom. Later on, Tina is chuffed to see Bernadette joining in with the celebrations.

Elsewhere, Stacey loses her patience with Kat.

This episode was first broadcast on 5th July 2019.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Warren meets his former carer at the children’s home, Cormac and tells him what Felix has been saying about him. Cormac is defensive and tells Warren that it’s all lies. Just as Cormac is about to leave, he spots Felix.

Meanwhile, Felix tells Scott that he has managed to book a beautiful wedding venue for next week. Scott is over the moon, and tells Mitchell, but Mitchell is worried his Grandad won’t be there, so they decide to trick him into coming…

Elsewhere, Mandy asks Cindy to look after Ella instead of Darren, hurting his feelings. Goldie is worried about her appearance – she wants to look more like a ‘vicars wife’.

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.