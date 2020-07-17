Pick of the Plots: Friday 17th July

The latest goings on in Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Handing her a contraband phone, Yasmeen’s friend Lucie urges her to call Geoff and show him who’s boss. Geoff’s shocked when Yasmeen calls from prison. He promises her that when she comes home, things will be different and he’ll seek professional help. Yasmeen ends the call, unsure what to believe.

Meanwhile, Gary continues to insist on a 30% rent hike for the factory meanwhile Adam sweet talks Laura into telling her how she gets the money from Rick. When Laura shows him the key to her safety deposit box, he secretly takes a picture of it on his phone. Later, back in charge at the factory, Carla casts her expert eye over the new lease and tells Sarah to leave Gary to her.

Elsewhere Kevin asks Abi to move in with him and Jack, but Seb isn’t happy at how quickly she is moving on from the twins. A suspicious Peter canvasses Jenny’s opinion of Scott and wonders what his history with Johnny is.

Also, Adam persuades Daniel to do some of Leanne’s hours as it’s time he started earning again.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Belle’s heart breaks as her hopes are crushed. Meanwhile, Nicola has a suggestion for Bob and is soon railroading Jimmy into her plan too. Elsewhere, Kim arrives at Butler’s Farm fuming. Nate and Rhona explain their partnership wasn’t an act of revenge against her, but Kim is not convinced, threatening to bankrupt them.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.