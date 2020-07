Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 28th July

It’s been ten months since Lucy Beale was murdered and in this hour-long episode, the Beales get closer to finally uncovering the truth.

A character long thought to be dead makes a shock return.

This episode was originally broadcast (with some live scenes) on 19th February 2015 as part of EastEnders‘ 30th anniversary week.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.