Filming resumes on Holby City

The medical drama is back in production.

The show resumed filming today (27th July) at BBC Elstree Studios.

A special episode is being produced in which Holby City hospital is gripped by the coronavirus pandemic, a theme that will be present in the series going forward.

CEO Max (Jo Martin) will wrestle to keep the hospital in control and her staff safe as the virus takes hold.

But it’s not just the pandemic that Max is fighting, as Ric (Hugh Quarshie) goes head to head with Max, having lost all trust in her. As the task at hand proves to be bigger than anyone could have envisioned, it begins to take its toll on Max and the rest of the staff… will they get through this?

The Holby City production team have developed comprehensive protocols to ensure that the series is produced in a safe and responsible way. Social distancing will be adhered to in accordance with current government guidelines.

“It’s with great pleasure that we open the doors at Elstree to welcome back the exceptional cast and crew of Holby City. We have some gripping stories to tell as we explore how the lives of our characters have been irrevocably changed since the start of the pandemic – and how our heroes battle against the odds, come what may.” – Kate Oates, Head of Continuing Drama, BBC

The Beeb have also confirmed a shorter slot duration for the show of forty minutes.

Holby City is a BBC Studios production for BBC One.