Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 29th July

The latest goings on in Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

It’s the Baileys’ thirtieth wedding anniversary and Ed’s disappointed to miss out on breakfast with Aggie who’s set off early for work. Michael warns Ed that a surprise online party might not be such a good idea, but Ed won’t be deterred. At No.3, Jenny prepares the buffet whilst Ed blows up balloons for the virtual party. But Aggie phones from the hospital to explain that, due to a colleague displaying Covid symptoms, she has to isolate at a hotel for a while. Ed’s gutted.

Meanwhile, Gary bungs Bernie a wad of cash and makes out he wants the watch back for his Dad’s birthday, begs her to do her best to buy it back from Sarah. Bernie does her best to cajole Sarah into selling the watch and offers her double what she paid for it.

Sarah refuses when she realises it is Gary who wants it and she goes over to speak to him demanding to know if he killed Rick. How will Gary react? Sarah dials 999 and runs away into the path of a car. Gary pushes her out of the way and is hit by the car.

Elsewhere Elaine calls Alya and confirms that she’s prepared to give evidence against Geoff.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Andrea is in a state of bliss with Jamie and fails to notice his mask slip as he heads out.

Meanwhile, Nicola suggests to Sarah that Priya knows more than she’s letting on. Sarah enacts a plan.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.