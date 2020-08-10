Filming resumes on BBC daytime soap Doctors

The soap is back in production as of today (Monday 10th August).

Filming was suspended on the show in March due to lockdown; other than a special episode in early June, entirely self-shot by the cast at home on their mobile phones.

Doctors follows EastEnders and Holby City as the third of BBC One’s continuing dramas to go back into production. The team behind the serial have developed ‘comprehensive production protocols’ that place safety first.

“Social distancing will be adhered to in accordance with current government guidelines.” – BBC Press Office

The crew will be picking up where they left off – viewers will get to see whether midwife Ruhma Carter (pictured below) is still suspended after kissing a patient’s husband.

“It’s been a long process of preparing the set, the crew and actors, to make sure we are working in the safest environment possible. We have been chomping at the bit to get back filming, especially as the audience loved our special Zoom episode. We are looking forward to picking up where we left off, and continuing to create great storylines full of humour, while raising awareness of serious issues, and of course, creating a bit of drama!” – Mike Hobson, Executive Producer

Doctors, a BBC Studios production, will be back on screens later this year.