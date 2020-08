Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 11th August

The Carters reel from the revelation that Shirley is Mick’s mother.

Elsewhere it’s time for Nick to say goodbye to his family as Ronnie and Charlie hand him the ferry tickets and cash. A heartbroken Dot says goodbye to her son as Charlie gets ready to drive him away.

Will Nick’s departure go as planned?

This episode was originally broadcast on 26th December 2014.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.