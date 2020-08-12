Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 12th August

The latest goings on in Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Adam orders Sarah to tell him everything she knows about Gary and Rick Neelan. With little choice, Sarah admits to Adam that if Gary did kill Rick then he did it to protect her and her family. How will Adam react?

Meanwhile, Leanne enters the café to find Steve conducting a sausage protest behind the counter. Realising the stress of Oliver’s condition is getting to him, Leanne gently ushers him out. Leanne assures Steve that it’s fine to get upset over Oliver and he can always talk to her.

Elsewhere, Geoff turns down Alya’s offer. How will Geoff and Tim react when Alya lets the cat out of the bag about the wedding money? Gemma is surprised when Vanessa from Baby Senses contacts her online.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

The penny finally drops for Leyla over who her tormentor is.

Meanwhile, Belle is defensive when Lydia suspects she might be seeing Jamie again.

Elsewhere, Dawn discovers Harriet and Malone’s affair. The reality of the situation hits Dawn like a train and she declares that she’ll tell Will about Harriet’s affair, unless Harriet does first.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.