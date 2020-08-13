BBC announce EastEnders’ return date and plot previews

The soap returns to the schedules next month with new episodes following its departure from screens in June.

Cliffhanger: how ‘series one’ came to its conclusion.

“From the moment we turned the lights out in The Queen Vic our ambition was to come back with a bang and this autumn certainly does that. As soon as Albert Square reawakens the drama returns at a pace and, although working within social distancing guidelines has certainly given us some new challenges, I am incredibly proud of what everyone has achieved. The show is looking fantastic and we can’t wait for “series two” to begin…” – Jon Sen, Executive Producer

Like the rest of the UK the residents of Walford have been adjusting to a new way of life since the Covid-19 pandemic swept the nation but after nearly 3 months away, the drama from Albert Square will be returning to BBC One on Monday 7th September. However, with things returning to normal for the residents of Walford, that can only mean one thing – drama is set to follow.

Last seen taking the reins of The Queen Victoria from The Carters, Ian and Sharon were forced to close their doors but now The Queen Victoria is back open and although business is going well, things are not looking too good for Ian. With Dotty holding the secret about Ian being responsible for the death of Denny, it’s not long before she decides that Sharon deserves to know the truth…

While everyone found lockdown difficult – no one has struggled more than Chantelle who has had to isolate with her abusive husband, Gray. Determined to get away from her husband once and for all, Chantelle decides it’s time to put the wheels in motion and sets about meeting a divorce lawyer and planning her escape with her kids but will she be able to get away?

There’s been a whole lot of love in lockdown for Ruby and Martin, things couldn’t be better until money mysteriously starts disappearing from Ruby’s bank account. Panicked about what to do, Ruby decides to take matters into her own hands with terrible consequences and to add insult to injury, it’s not long before Stacey makes her return to Walford.

Secrets from the Square has kept ‘Enders fans entertained while the show was off air.

A shocking accident causes Denise’s past to catch up with her which could have lifechanging consequences for her and another Albert Square resident. The Carters are readjusting to life outside The Queen Vic but just as it looks like they have solved one problem, it seems a new face in Walford is taking an interest in one member of the family. As huge secrets between Mick and Linda from both sides cause a rift in their relationship, will they be honest with one another or let their lies destroy them?

Meanwhile trouble for the Mitchell’s is never far away but now with Callum’s new job in the force, things are set to get a whole lot trickier for the loved up duo. Torn between his role in the police, Ben and the Mitchell’s – Callum finds himself in hot water.

EastEnders went off the air on June 16th following the backlog of episodes, produced before production halted on March 18th, running out. To fill the void fans of the long-running saga have been enjoying Classic EastEnders episodes and a special documentary series EastEnders: Secrets from the Square.

“Friendship rocked when a huge secret is revealed; tragedy for one Albert Square family, trouble brews for the Carter’s, there’s new love in lockdown and Stacey Fowler returns to Walford.” – BBC Elstree PR

EastEnders will return to BBC One at 8.00pm on Monday, 7th September and continue four nights a week.

Classic EastEnders has also filled the void of new editions since June.