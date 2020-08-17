Pick of the Plots: Monday 17th August

The latest goings on in Coronation Street and Emmerdale.



It’s the day of Gary and Maria’s wedding. Having witnessed the closeness between Sarah and Gary, David tells Gary he needs to make a decision about whether he loves Sarah or Maria. Sarah is torn and has to decide whether she still has feelings for Gary or does she want to try and make her marriage to Adam, and would he even have her back?

Meanwhile, Tim tells his dad that he doesn’t want to be piggy in the middle any longer and he and Sally are going to stay with Gina for a while.

Elsewhere, Gemma meets up with Vanessa and apologises for her Mum’s behaviour. Gemma decides to set up an online mother and baby group, but Bernie worries she is taking on too much.

Also, Abi is delighted when social services agree to let her see the twins.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

EastEnders: Secrets From The Square: Stacey Dooley is joined by the women behind two of Albert Square’s most influential landladies – Letitia Dean and Kellie Bright aka Sharon Watts and Linda Carter.

The formidable duo will join forces to look back at all the iconic landladies that came before them – from Angie Watts to Peggy Mitchell, relive some of the biggest moments in The Queen Vic’s history and reveal all the backstage gossip. They’ll also revisit their own biggest moments behind the bar and tease what’s to come as Linda hands the landlady reins back to Sharon.

As the stars return for Round Two with Stacey Dooley, they reveal all about their close friendship – both on and off-screen – and share the stories behind some of Sharon and Linda’s most tumultuous and dramatic scenes inside their beloved Queen Vic. Plus, Stacey puts their Landlady knowledge to the ultimate test.

EastEnders: Secrets from the Square, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

DI Malone intimidates Dawn, telling her that her testimony against him has been taken as false. Dawn tries to act cool, but when Malone produces a wrap of heroin and syringe from his pocket, Dawn backs away in horror.

Meanwhile, Gabby is anguished as she opens up to Leyla about how lonely she feels as Bernice has refused to let her join her in Australia.

Elsewhere, Nate is angry when Al fires him for not attending the meeting. Mandy is irritated to see Paul and Vinny continuing to hit it off, believing Paul is trying to worm his way back into her good graces.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.