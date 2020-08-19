Strictly Come Dancing adds ‘finals’ special to retrospective series and orders a Christmas countdown special

BBC One is adding a fourth Strictly Come Dancing special to the look back series it announced earlier this year.

Strictly: The Best Of The Final will, as the title suggests, look back on climaxes to the annual competition, reliving the nights where champions were made and dreams were realised.

The show will also pay tribute to 2014 winner Caroline Flack following her tragic death earlier this year.

The upcoming ‘Best Of...’ series will also look back at the show’s themed weeks: Movies, Musicals and Blackpool. Hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, each special will see the fab four judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli as well all the Strictly professional dancers and special guests reminisce about the iconic dances, the high-octane group numbers and the standout moments.

The BBC has also, today, announced Strictly: The Christmas Countdown which will reveal the 25 most memorable dances of all time voted for by the viewers.

“From the perfect 40’s, the trophy-winning routines, dances that have made us laugh, and perhaps some that are remembered for other reasons – this show will have it all. Presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, join the judges and professional dancers as they count down to see which will be voted the most memorable Strictly dance of all time.” – BBC Press Office

The programmes were commissioned by Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content and Kate Phillips, Controller of BBC Entertainment. Transmission details for the specials will be announced in due course.

Caroline Flack performing in the Strictly Come Dancing 2014 final