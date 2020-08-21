Pick of the Plots: Friday 21st August

The latest goings on in Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Seb calls at number 13 looking for Abi, furious that she didn’t turn up to say goodbye to the twins. He is shocked to discover that she has been in a serious accident and is in hospital.

Meanwhile, Mary, Sean and Billy stake out Victoria Garden, waiting for Todd to approach the bag of money.

Elsewhere, Paul voices his concerns that Gemma is suffering from postnatal depression again. Gemma assures her family she’s not depressed; she just didn’t want Paul to find out about the surprise party she has been planning.

Also, Nicky suggests to Daniel that he would be better off talking to friends and family rather than her.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Jamie makes Nate an offer. Meanwhile, Dan is panicking as he tries to keep his financial troubles a secret from Amelia. Elsewhere, Leyla offers Gabby an apprenticeship at Take a Vow.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.