Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 1st September

Secrets from the Square: In the first of three instalments this week, Stacey Dooley is joined in Walford East by Shona McGarty and Natalie Cassidy – aka Whitney Dean and Sonia Fowler – for a trip down memory lane as the duo re-live classic scenes, share their best behind the camera stories, and dust off Sonia’s trumpet one more time.

The pair, who both started on the Square as child actors, talk growing up on set and reveal how some of the show’s older cast members gave them invaluable tips. Plus, they’ll be looking back at some of Whitney and Sonia’s (many) highs and lows in Walford – from Sonia’s first love Jamie, to Whitney’s long-running storyline with Tony and Leo.

Shona, meanwhile, reveals how her friends caught her filming Whitney’s first scenes on the streets of Borehamwood, whilst Natalie recalls what happened when she told Steve McFadden (aka Phil Mitchell) that she was leaving Walford in 2007.

Plus, Natalie gives Stacey a tour of Dot’s House – where she reveals some surprising facts about June Brown’s influence on the set, and just how far she would go to make it feel like home.

EastEnders: Secrets from the Square, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.