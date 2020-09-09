Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 9th September

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

Having escaped from the house Sally shouts for help and a bemused Tim takes her home. She tells him that she has taken Geoff’s laptop and wants to try and view the CCTV footage. With Faye’s help they try to download the deleted camera app and CCTV footage. Is the game finally up for Geoff?

After the issue with Shona and Lily, David asks Roy to collect her and confides in Sarah that he worries Shona will never return to normal. Sarah says she will try to help.

Elsewhere, Nina calls to see Asha and gently suggests that she can do much better than Corey, she should be herself and then the right boy will come along. Chesney has heard about the sale of the Kebab shop and points out that his family rely on Dev for a living.

Also, Nicky calls at Daniel’s flat and to his relief, agrees that they can be friends.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Dawn finally reveals the truth to Will – she shot and killed Malone. Cain finds Harriet sobbing. Will she confess all to her old flame?

Meanwhile, Cain has a public row with Belle.

Elsewhere, Amy arrives for her pizza tasting with Matty, but she’s knocked to see that Marlon has invited others. Things get worse when Tracy arrives.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Mitchell is nowhere to be seen when Damon announces the first dance. One of the triplets is horrified to discover that there has been a disastrous mix-up.

Scott is wondering where Mitchell has gone, so Damon goes to find him, while one of the triplets frantically tries to hide what has happened. Scott is about to kick off their first dance when there’s a power cut. Mercedes encourages everyone back to The Dog to carry on the party.

Meanwhile, Felix made his decision, but who did he end up sleeping with?

Hollyoaks, Wednesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.