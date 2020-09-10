Pick of the Plots: Thursday 10th September

The latest goings-on in EastEnders and Hollyoaks.

As Gray leaves for work, Chantelle sets her plan in motion to get away with the kids.

With her money being drained, Ruby tells Vinny she’s in on his plan to claim on the insurance. She’s arranged for the club to be empty with a full safe… Later, Ruby has a change of heart about the burglary but it’s too late as Vinny is already carrying out the job. Martin spots what is going on and chases Vinny into the Minute Mart with dangerous consequences.

Meanwhile, Callum tells Ben they’re looking into Danny Hardcastle. Sick of Ben’s lies, Callum storms off and Ben’s hopes of them moving in together fade away. They later apologise to each other when Ben realises Callum’s mood was because of Danny and his lies. Callum demands the truth.

Elsewhere, Tina offers Mick a job at The Albert, unaware that Kathy has done the same with Frankie. As Tina and Kathy clash over the mix-up, Mick decides to bow out.

EastEnders, Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Felix wants answers about what really happened on the night of the wedding, as a flashback reveals that he could have some damning evidence.

Meanwhile, Verity finds Tony in a vulnerable state. A flashback to the day of the wedding shows Tony reveal some shocking news to Diane, but, feeling optimistic, he whisks her off to the bedroom.

Elsewhere, James smirks as he listens to John Paul and George and mocks that they have nothing in common. Later, John Paul is left feeling rejected by George.

Hollyoaks, Thursday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.