Pick of the Plots: Friday 11th September

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale.

After hearing from Nina how Shona thinks he hates her, David arranges a BBQ to reassure Shona, and Nina, Sarah, Sally and Lily join in. The BBQ takes an interesting turn when a loud noise gives way to a huge crater in the middle of the lawn. Colin the engineer from the water company surveys the hole and breaks the news to David that as a result of the sinkhole, the house is unstable and he’ll have to find somewhere else to live. Shona is excited when Ray offers to put them all up at one of his hotels.

Meanwhile, Tim is worried for Elaine’s safety and resolves to track her down. Later, Tim returns from Bolton and tells Sally, Alya and Imran that there was no sign of Elaine and judging by the pile of post on the mat, she’s not been there for a while. Tim tells Alya how sorry he is for failing to see that she was right about Geoff all along.

Elsewhere, Oliver is re-admitted to hospital after his seizure alarm goes off. Nick is stunned to encounter his ex Natasha at the hospital. Natasha says she is there for a dermatology appointment. Later, the doctor breaks the news to Nick, Leanne and Steve that Oliver’s been moved to intensive care and put on life support.

Also, Dev is angry when he finds out that Asha has been seeing Corey. Billy confides in Sean that he fears Kel is dead and worries how the news could affect Paul.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Vinny calls Jags for help as Martin lays unconscious. Suki and Jags turns up much to Vinny’s dismay and Suki demands he leaves.

Meanwhile, Ben stresses about the position his actions have put Callum in.

Elsewhere, Mick tells Linda he let Frankie have the job and that he’ll find something better, Linda muses that the money from selling the pub won’t last forever.

EastEnders, Friday at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Belle is shocked when Jamie tells her that he wants to push ahead with divorcing Andrea. While they’re discussing this, Andrea arrives home.

Meanwhile, Tracy does her worst, destroying Amy’s hopes of dating Matty.

Elsewhere, Harriet walks in on Dawn and Will’s conversation. Will she reveal her own involvement in Malone’s death?

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.