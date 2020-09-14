Pick of the Plots: Monday 14th September

The latest from Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

When the doctor announces that they’re going to reduce Oliver’s sedation and try and remove his breathing tube, Leanne’s delighted but Steve and Tracy remain cautious. Later, the doctor breaks the news to Leanne and Steve that they’ve had to up Oliver’s sedation again as his seizures are beyond their control and life support is the only thing keeping him alive.

Toyah and Imran are overjoyed when Karen says she’ll recommend them to the fostering panel. But their joy turns to sadness when Nick calls from the hospital with Oliver’s news. Leanne tells Nick, Steve and Tracy that she’ll do whatever it takes, but she’ll never give up on her son.

Meanwhile, Mary and Billy call at the police station to find out if the body was definitely Kel’s. While Bernie is delighted that Kel has died Billy finds Paul drinking in Victoria Gardens and despite his bravado can see that he is struggling with the news.

Elsewhere, Ray tells David that he and Shona are welcome to stay at his hotel for as long as they need and he’s happy to recommend a builder. After a fruitless call to the house insurance company, David tells Shona that unless there’s any structural damage to the house, they won’t pay out. David is suspicious when Ray offers to ask a developer mate of his to buy the house for the full asking price.

Elsewhere, Asha is not amused when Dev presents her with a spreadsheet of how much it would cost her and Corey to live together.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Tina wonders if Frankie is flirting with her when she suggests a drink after work. She then puts her foot in it while discussing Frankie’s deafness. Wanting to clear the air, Tina looks through the pictures on Frankie’s camera, among them one of a young boy who Frankie explains is her brother who passed away 10 years ago. Later, Tina takes Frankie to The Vic and she instantly takes a shine to Ollie but the Carters are unaware that Frankie is taking photos of them.

Meanwhile, Chantelle convinces Gray to let her join a last-minute trip with her family, but later confides in Kheerat that she has no plans to return. Later, Gray’s suspicions intensify and he manages to persuade Chantelle’s parents that Mia and Mackenzie should stay at home with him.

Elsewhere, Max is happy his divorce from Rainie has finally come through and he thanks Ian for helping him out by telling him to keep £2,000 of what he owes him but the rest he wants back now. Ben goes to Phil for advice about the situation with Danny.

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

Charity explains to Priya that if Kirin were to show up now, it would only complicate the adoption process. Later, Priya is shocked when Kirin approaches her to ask for some money.

Meanwhile, Harriet tells Dawn that she’s done with her job as the town vicar. At the same time, Billy is confused over Dawn’s behaviour.

Elsewhere, Dan is grateful when Nicola tells Amelia she can take some clothes from the clothes swap for free. Amy overhears Matty refer to her as needy.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

John Paul and PC Kiss continue their new relationship, but it’s awkward in public when John Paul George backs off from a hug. James enjoys the awkward display and when George leaves, invites John Paul to a client dinner. Later, a tipsy James and John Paul are walking through the village when they’re stopped by George, who’s on duty. James goads George about spending time with John Paul, prompting George to arrest them both and lock them in a cell together.

George tells a shocked John Paul that he should use this time alone with James to decide who he wants to be with. Later, George goes to meet his friend Andy, but his needy ex Dean turns up instead. It seems that George isn’t as squeaky clean as he seems when we see how desperate Dean is.

Meanwhile, Tony has to be cruel to be kind to Diane to protect her and the kids from his unpredictable self.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.