TV Weekly: Recast

Here are the TV Ten stories for this week. Baby news, Hollyoaks recastings of an unexpected nature and some of the DOI contestants for 2020.

Coronation Street Baby



Actress Helen Flanagan, best known as Corrie’s Rosie Webster, this week announced she is expecting her third child with fiancé Scott Sinclair

The popular personality earlier this year unleashed a fashion range on a keen public.

Hollyoaks Recast

Digital Spy revealed that Lime Pictures bosses have recast the role of Ollie Morgan, who was mid ‘big storyline’ with the current County Lines drugs plot well into action.



A blunt statement said that the actor had left the Channel 4 soap and was being recast. In rushed scenes, the character left by note, with no on-screen departure. His final on-screen moments were in scenes recorded back in March. Gets our suspicions raised…

Des pulls in the viewers for ITV

More than 10 million viewers have watched the first episode of ITV’s new drama Des in the week since it launched.

Des, featuring David Tennant as serial killer Dennis Nilsen, has been watched by 10.9m since its debut on September 14th. The figure includes the audience that watched it on the night, including repeat showings, and via catch up as well as on ITV Hub and on non-TV devices.

On seven day consolidated viewing, Des, which received widespread critical acclaim, has now surpassed Quiz as the biggest new drama launch on ITV this year and is the most-watched drama launch on the channel since Wild at Heart in 2006.

Struggles of a TV legend

Phillip Schofield spoke on This Morning this week about his mental health struggles. The former Going Live! and Children’s BBC regular told viewers how he has been to some “dark and scary places” over the years.

At the start of the year, following implied revelations were about to burst into the public domain, Phillip ‘came out’ as gay. This week he noted that he “needed a lot of help in recent times”.

Changes in the voice over booth

The Simpsons have been with us for over thirty years and its forthcoming 32nd series will see changes, as any long-running show must face.

There’s a voice recast for Homer’s co-worker and friend Carl Carlson. Previously voiced by long-time cast member Hank Azaria, the new episodes will see Alex Desert step into the role.

Great British Boris Off

The Manchester Evening News took to print with the return of Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off this week, but not maybe for the reasons you’d expect.

The return on Tuesday evening saw new host Matt Lucas slip into the guise of PM Boris Johnson to offer advice to the nation.

While the majority of the audience loved it, there were a few who took umbrage with Matt’s skit complaining to the broadcaster.

Watch TV >> Get Offended >> Make Complaints

Dancing on Ice 2020

ITV has given us a few names of those gearing up for the Dancing on Ice competition.

Television presenter, musician and Smooth Radio DJ Myleen Klass will be slipping into a sequinned number, while Emmerdale actor Joe Warren Plant will pop on the skates this year.

Getting ready to spin, spin, spin is actress and singer Denise Van Outen while Coronation Street regular Faye Brookes will also be hoping to glide on the rink.

Neighbours legend, West End star and pop icon Jason Donovan will also be slipping into silky shirts for the 2020 competition while ITV also revealed Capital Radio DJ Sonny Jay is lined up as as Skier Graham Bell and athlete Colin Jackson.

