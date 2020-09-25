Pick of the Plots: Friday 25th September

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale.

Abi books a cab to take her to physio and is surprised when Peter picks her up. When Mary mentions that she saw Peter and Abi driving off together Debbie is immediately suspicious and, with a heavy heart, reveals to Kevin that Abi’s having an affair. Abi and Peter try to convince Carla and Kevin that there is nothing going on but Abi is forced to admit she did make a silly pass at Peter. Carla accuses Peter of looking for the next damsel in distress.

Meanwhile, Geoff arrives at Adam’s office to look for an envelope of money that he left behind. Adam’s perturbed to hear that Daniel’s already conducted a fruitless search for it. When Daniel offers the envelope to Nicky, will she accept? Later, Geoff accuses Alya of stealing his cash but Adam thinks the culprit is Daniel.

Elsewhere, Billy and Sean worry that they’ve opened a can of worms going public in their search for Todd. Michael is elated when Tianna calls him daddy but when he sees how uneasy Grace is, he guesses she is worried about Tianna getting too attached to him.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Denise sees through Amy’s refusal to go to school, assuming it’s related to her crush on Isaac. Amy tells a shocked Jack and Denise that she saw Isaac smoking weed. Isaac vehemently denies Amy’s claims.

Meanwhile, Ruby asks Martin if he still has feelings for Stacey but he reassures her that nothing has changed. After a heated chat with Stacey, Martin insists on going away that night with Ruby they deserve a break.

Elsewhere, Gray gets a visit from the police, they’ve had some new information. Ian tells Sharon that he has a plan to pay Max back and that he’s sorry for taking out his financial issues on her.

EastEnders, Friday at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Dawn is upset when she sees Meena in full-on flirt mode with Billy. Manpreet freezes as she locks eyes with Meena, her sister.

Meanwhile, Liv tries to explain things to a bewildered Mandy.

Elsewhere, Lydia anticipates her upcoming Huntington’s test results.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.