Pick of the Plots: Monday 5th October

The latest from Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

Nick drops the bombshell to Gail that he’s discovered he has a son from his relationship with Natasha. Meanwhile, Steve and Leanne’s hopes are dashed when Oliver’s doctor reiterates there’s nothing they can do for Oliver and that a second opinion would be a waste of money.

Gail advises Nick to be straight with Leanne and tell her about Sam but Nick’s adamant that now is not the time. Nick and Tracy arrive at the hospital to find a fired-up Steve and Leanne talking about specialist legal teams and spending thousands on a court case. But Tracy reaches a decision and pulls the plug on the sale of Street Cars and Preston’s Petals, telling Steve they can’t throw away their future on a court case they’re not going to win.

Meanwhile, Billy confides in David that he’s worried Paul is taking on too much with the helpline but David reckons it could be just what Paul needs. Billy and Sean explain to Eileen how they hired a PI who found out that Todd and his friend Safia ripped off a local gangster and now Todd has gone to ground. Eileen vows to find her son.

Elsewhere, Tim and Sally secretly plan their wedding but Geoff gets wind of their plans. Tim implores him to stay away from the wedding.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Mick apologises to Linda for not trusting her, while Tina attempts to clear the air with Frankie who storms off when her photographic interest in the Carters is brought up. Later, Mick races to the park after finding out that Frankie is looking after Ollie. Frankie drops a bombshell on Mick… I think you’re my dad.

Meanwhile, with Chantelle’s funeral being on the same day as the first hearing, Gray’s colleague wants to take him off Whitney’s case. Gray pleads with her that he needs the work.

Elsewhere, Suki finds Jags’ jeans covered in Martin’s blood and worries about police searching the flat. Later, Jags announces his relationship to his unsuspecting family. Clearly seething about her son’s love life, Suki makes the ultimate betrayal.

Also, Phil asks Callum to look into the family that adopted Raymond. Callum tells Ben he’ll be at Lexi’s dance recital when Thompson calls him into the station yet again.

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

Paddy’s unsettled when Bear tells him that he saw Chas heading off with Al. As Al and Chas enjoy a picnic, there’s a clear moment of attraction between them.

Nearby, Paddy listens into their conversation and is left fearful his relationship is over.

Meanwhile, will Belle have cause to regret her alliance with Andrea? Meena’s attempt to build bridges quickly sours.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Juliet is fed up with taking orders from Jordan. She gets overconfident and her and Sid get mugged during a drug drop-off. However, when faced with Victor, Juliet throws Jordan under the bus.

It’s up to Jordan to get Victor’s money back, and he suggests a robbery at Salon De Thé. Despite Jordan’s efforts, it’s Juliet who impresses Victor by the end of the day.

Meanwhile, Felix is concerned for Martine’s safety following recent revelations about Toby, while Celeste is worried that she can’t protect her brother anymore. Scott decides he needs to watch out for himself. Sami convinces Verity to let Maxine be part of the law firm photo shoot.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.