Pick of the Plots: Thursday 8th October

The latest goings-on in EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

It’s the day of Chantelle’s funeral and Gray is struggling to hold it together.

Meanwhile, Whitney’s about to face her first day in court for the death of Leo with Sonia there for support.

Elsewhere, Phil visits Raymond at the hospital and feels an instant bond with the boy. He strikes up a conversation with Ellie but doesn’t disclose his identity to her.

Also, Kush is dismissive of Jean’s concerns about his poker playing. Suki interrupts them with demands for more rent due to the new tenants at the house.

EastEnders, Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Luke finds Jamie unconscious.

Meanwhile, Dawn drowns her sorrows, but before long Billy is aware there must be a big secret reason they can’t be together.

Elsewhere, Charity is lonely, having not heard from Vanessa.

Emmerdale, Thursday at 7pm and 8pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Victor has a proposition for Juliet. She decides to reinvent her look, but is it for a life of freedom with Sid or a life of crime with Victor?

Meanwhile, Warren and Felix go head to head in a show of strength for creative control over the garage. However, Felix gets flashbacks to being abused when Warren locks him in a cupboard. Warren is concerned by Felix’s behaviour when he lets him out. Brody arrives as Felix punches Warren to floor. Brody, Warren and Felix discuss their demons and Felix decides to confront his issues head on, by getting revenge on Cormac.

Elsewhere, Damon encourages Sienna and Brody to involve Liberty in naming their daughter.

Hollyoaks, Thursday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.