Coronation Street star Johnny Briggs dies aged 85

Actor Johnny Briggs, who played Mike Baldwin in Coronation Street, has died aged 85.

A statement from Briggs’ family read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our father, Johnny Briggs. He passed away peacefully this morning after a long illness, with family by his side. He was 85. We politely ask for privacy at this time, so that we can quietly grieve as a family and remember the wonderful times we had with him. Thank you.”

One of the serial’s longest-running characters, factory boss Mike appeared in more than 2000 episodes of Coronation Street between 1976 and 2006. The character was involved in some of the show’s most memorable storylines such as the Mike, Ken (William Roache) and Deirdre (Anne Kirkbride) love triangle of the early 1980s – the beginnings of a long-running feud between Ken and Mike.

In 1986 that feud reached a high point when Mike married Ken’s daughter Susan (Wendy Jane Walker) but the marriage lasted just over a year. Another love triangle, of sorts, developed between the two and Alma (Amanda Barrie) much later but ultimately the café owner married the factory boss and once more Ken missed out.

The actor bowed out of the soap in 2006 when the writers devised a long-running storyline that saw his character develop Alzheimer’s. In later years Briggs was critical of the soap claiming it had lost its way and its humour.

“The whole Coronation Street family is deeply saddened by the death of Johnny Briggs. For years Johnny was right at the centre of the show, playing the part of Mike Baldwin and bringing to the role huge energy, dynamism, professionalism and credibility. When Mike Baldwin was in a scene it was very hard to look at anyone else. And it was that charisma which made him irresistible to the women of Coronation Street, and to viewers. He truly was one of the most iconic characters the Street has ever known. We wish Johnny’s family all our condolences.” – John Whiston, MD of Continuing Drama, ITV

Earlier soap fame saw him play the role of Clifford Leyton in Crossroads a wheeler-dealer who ran a taxi company. During his time with the ATV production the character became involved with a shady casino and the Crossroads Motel Garage.

Briggs also had a long and varied television and film career stretching from comedy Man About The House to drama The Saint.

He was made a MBE in the New Year’s Honours in 2006.

Johnny as Clifford Layton (second left) in Crossroads with Susan Hanson as Diane (left) and Zeph Gladstone as Vera (far right).