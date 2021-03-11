Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, March 11.

Bernie and Mitch question an excited Karen about her date with mystery man ‘Jordan’. At the date, Karen snaps a sneaky picture whilst Lucas’ back is turned and sends it to the family chat. Later, Denise orders Lucas to do as Chelsea says, get the job done and it’ll all be over. After she has gone, Lucas makes a call introducing himself as Jordan once again…

Meanwhile, Jay and Billy argue about which of them will accompany Janet to her audition, leaving Honey despairing. When Honey hurts her back in a fall at the Minute Mart, Jay rushes to be by her side. Later, a miscommunication comes to light – no one has picked Janet up from her audition.

Elsewhere, Bailey is feeling down and Isaac tries to cheer her up. A nervous Bobby goes on a date.

EastEnders, 7.30pm, BBC One

Kim is aware that Dawn has a meeting with the social worker at the pub. She creates a distraction, allowing her to spike Dawn’s drink. Could this could blow Dawn’s chances of getting Lucas back?

Meanwhile, staring at the grave where Malone was once hidden, Harriet is full of dread when Charles confirms that the exhumation will happen tomorrow.

Elsewhere, Manpreet is caught off guard when Rishi suggests that they renew their vows; Rhona covertly organises a date with Marlon; Gabby is overcome with anger.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm and 8pm

Mandy is left scrambling for words when Nancy confronts her. Ella is frantic when she receives a letter from Charlie, who’s planning to tell the truth about the night Jordan was killed.

Meanwhile, Misbah has called for Marnie’s refined touch to try and get Shaq under control with the ladies. However, Marnie senses that he is hiding something big about why he has come to the village.

Elsewhere, Mercedes is hurt when Sylver lashes out at her. Cher revels in the fact that her plan may have caused them to break up.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Daniel says he’s going to a seminar, but Zara knows he’s going to check up on Anita at St Phils. Anita’s mother, Serena, tells Daniel that she wants to get Anita sectioned so that she will be fed.

Daniel urges Maisie to stop fasting as the strike has gone too far: Anita’s unconscious – what if she doesn’t wake up again?

Meanwhile, a man is intent on declaring his love to his sugar baby but Karen fears he’s making a big mistake.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm