Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, May 4.

Ben reels from Callum’s bombshell as he furiously demands answers from his intended.

Meanwhile, Linda pays a visit to Nancy’s doctor – aghast at her daughter’s plan to be sterilised. While at the clinic Linda feels faint and is forced to admit that she thinks she is pregnant. Nancy is livid with Linda upon her return home.

Elsewhere, Jack suggests to Karen she take part in a TV appeal for information on Bailey. Isaac admits to Lola that he has stopped taking his meds.

Also, Stuart is growing tired of his grandma but she insists that Walford is growing on her.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Meena is angry to see David and Leyla so close. Thinking Leyla is trying to steal David, Meena rudely interrupts Liam’s attempted proposal to Leyla. Liam is upset that his proposal has been ruined, but realising the lengths Liam went to propose to her, Leyla suggests he try again.

Meanwhile, Mandy encourages Lydia to apply for a pupil liaison job at a local school after the success of her counselling session with Vinny.

Elsewhere, Liv’s guilt intensifies. Jimmy explains to Nicola that he thinks their marriage might have run its course. Brenda begins to suspect she and Pollard have been robbed.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Sienna is excited about her blind date with ‘Theo’, someone she met on a dating app. Summer is hell-bent on sabotaging her date. She breaks into Sienna’s flat and, whilst there, she hears Sienna’s phone go off – it’s Theo asking to re-arrange their date. Later, Summer meets Theo at The Dog, pretending to be Sienna.

Meanwhile, Luke’s mum Sue arrives in the village. It’s a frosty reunion between Luke and his estranged mum, but she’s here because she wants to reconnect. Later, she makes a shocking confession.

Elsewhere, Mercedes is practising her speech for the Business Woman of The Year Award with a spiteful Cher, who attempts to throw her off by carefully choosing her words and questions.

Also, Tom tells Yazz about his plan to build a café in the park. Diane panics her clothes are full of germs.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Jimmi helps a family struggling with the long term physical and emotional effects of cancer over the course of a decade.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm