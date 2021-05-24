West End star Sam Tutty heads to Hollyoaks

The cast of the Channel 4 saga is getting an acting talent boost.



“West End Actor Sam Tutty, who recently won the Olivier Award for Best Actor, is joining the Channel 4 soap this summer as Fergus’ business employee, Timmy Simons.” – Lime Pictures

Sam is best known for his role as Evan Hansen in the West End production of Dear Evan Hansen, for which he won the Olivier award for Best Actor in a musical in 2020.

“I feel so privileged to play a character like Timmy, he is clearly terrified of those he works for. His poisoned moral compass has led him down a treacherous path and I’m very excited to see what’s at the end.” – Sam Tutty

His first appearance on Hollyoaks as Timmy will be on Wednesday 2nd June on E4, and again on Thursday 3rd June on Channel 4.

23-year-old Sam will be filming alongside Robert Beck (Fergus), Jamie Lomas (Warren), and Richard Blackwood (Felix), as it is revealed Sam’s character, Timmy, will be working with Fergus on his illegal operation ‘bluebird’. A twisted money-making scheme involving hidden CCTV cameras filming unsuspecting teenage girls.

Having been groomed by Fergus and pulled into the seedy underbelly of the crime world, computer wizard Timmy uses his unique skills to look after the technical side of Fergus’s dodgy dealings. Timmy appears harmless at first, but is there more to him than meets the eye…

“Working at Hollyoaks is an absolute delight. Everyone has been so welcoming and have been very supportive whenever I have had any questions. This mainly goes out to the wonderful Robert Beck who plays Fergus, Timmy’s terrifying overseer.” – Sam Tutty