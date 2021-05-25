Hollyoaks release Summer trailer 2021

There’s a whole lot of drama going on over in Hollyoaks village…

Hollyoaks has unleashed moments ago (5pm) a brand-new trailer on its social media platforms, and fans can expect a kidnapping, a proposal, a return, and a shock incident…

Baby blues

Diane hasn’t had the easiest of pregnancies, and concerns for her mental health arise when Verity walks in on her covering all her furniture in plastic wrap to prevent germs. The family happily welcome their baby to the world, but it looks like Diane’s mental health doesn’t improve, as she tells Tony that no one can hold the baby except her.

Also, Cher’s gaslighting of her step-mum, Mercedes, reaches new heights when she orders a fake pregnancy test in a bid to trick her into thinking she is pregnant, and she even attempts to deceive her into thinking she has stolen Diane and Tony’s new-born baby…

A returning face

Donna-Marie is back with a bang as she surprises her daughter at the Salon De The, but Juliet doesn’t look too pleased to see her…

Donna Marie, who is the mother of Romeo and Juliet Nightingale, was set to leave the village with her daughter in January 2020, after being released from prison, but she fell back into old habits when she had a drug overdose, and Romeo sent her packing. She’s now desperate to prove to her children that she’s changed, but can she be trusted…

Lucy Jo Hudson isn’t the only addition to the cast this summer, as West End Actor Sam Tutty will be making his Hollyoaks debut as ‘Timmy’ this June.

Life in danger

The will-they-wont-they relationship between former lovers Darren and Nancy rages on as Darren ups his game in an attempt to win her back. However, he falls back into bed with his wife, Mandy… but who does he want to be with…

Meanwhile, Grace’s re-launch of her nightclub, The Loft, ends in disaster when a new sign falls on Darren, and he is left in a critical condition. This starts a series of terrible events for Grace, as Warren declares that he’s the new manager of The Loft, and she even ends up in the back of a police car…

A discovery of truth?

“She sets my skin on fire”

In the trailer, scheming women Sienna and Summer embark on a raunchy affair as they admit their desires for one another, and oblivious Brody gets down on one knee and proposes to Summer, as she secretly vows to give him the worst day of his life, on the day that’s meant to be his best. However, it looks like Brody is set to catch them in the act…

There’s also a danger for Liberty, as she goes missing after Sienna threatens her, and Summer possesses a highly toxic substance as the trailer will leave viewers wondering if Liberty is going to be poisoned…

Lime Pictures, producers of Hollyoaks for Channel 4, also note the summer brings fear for Martine’s family as they worry whether she can survive her cancer battle, Shaq wants to know who his real father is and Sue urges Luke to finish things with Cindy after she pays-off Ollie to leave the village.

Hollyoaks, weeknights at 6.30 pm on Channel 4 with a ‘first look’ episode at 7 pm on E4