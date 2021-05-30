Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, May 31.

With Nancy and Linda still not seeing eye to eye, Frankie encourages Nancy to do something about it. Nancy offers Linda a one on one personal training session. However, in an effort to conceal her pregnancy, Linda pushes herself too hard and collapses.

Meanwhile, Mila confronts her mum, Nyangi about FGM. Nyangi quickly shuts her down telling her daughter it is tradition. As the argument heats up, Mila tells her mother that Kioni is staying with her, and if she doesn’t leave now, she’ll call the police.

Elsewhere, Ben and Callum return from their honeymoon with a bump when they find Vi is still at Stuart’s and they are on the blow-up bed. In order to ensure he’s on Ben’s good side, Kheerat asks Sharon to keep their relationship quiet.

Also, Mo turns down a cruise with Fat Elvis because she is worried about Jean.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

Jenny voices her suspicions about Sharon to Ronnie, who reveals he heard Sharon quizzing Toyah about Leanne. When Imran reveals that Sam was kidnapped to draw Leanne out of hiding as she’s the key witness in the trial of a drugs baron called Harvey, Jenny’s stunned.

Later, Jenny sets out to confront Sharon but could she be putting herself in danger? With the net closing in on her, Sharon prepares to do a runner, however she is caught by Rita who demands some answers.

Meanwhile, Sarah begs Adam to reconsider donating his liver, suggesting that he’s only doing it out of guilt and it’s a hell of a price to pay.

Elsewhere, Nina is hurt to see Asha cosying up to Corey, however Asha privately assures her that things aren’t how they look. Sat beside Seb’s coffin, Abi’s heart breaks as she tells him how she wishes she’d been a better Mum.

Also, Carla discovers that Lucas has gone bust.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm



In a bid to flush out her poisoner, Kim hosts a gathering at Home Far for her nearest and dearest. Once the guests are assembled, Kim declares that she’s stepping back from the business, but first she needs to appoint her successor.

Kim’s speech has the desired effect as her guests bicker amongst themselves, but will any of them give themselves away as the poisoner?

Meanwhile, Leanna drops hints to Billy about the lack of attention she has been receiving from Jacob recently.

Elsewhere, Bernice catches up with Liam.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Diane’s condition escalates to the point where she covers every item of furniture with protective sheets. Verity is shocked to find Diane in a state of distress and urges her to talk to Tony.

Meanwhile, Courtney has a meeting with Nancy as the school launches an investigation regarding her relationship with Sid. Sid reveals the truth to Nancy, but will she believe him?

Elsewhere, Brody questions whether he has rushed things in his relationship with Summer. Later, Sienna finds a note written by Summer, which says ‘destroy Brody’.

Also, Luke clashes with his mum Sue as she starts to make plans for her own funeral and continues to favour Mandy over Cindy.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

There is no episode of Doctors today.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm