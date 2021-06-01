Boxset release for Coronation Street and Emmerdale during the Euros

Coronation Street and Emmerdale episodes are to be released as a weekly boxset online for the duration of Euro 2020.

The first weekly drop will take place on Monday 14th June with all episodes of each soap from that week being made available on the ITV Hub. The process will then recur for a further three weeks.

The episodes will still receive a television airing although the football fixtures will see episodes displaced from their usual slots.

“This will allow viewers the chance to binge watch their favourite soap or choose to watch at their leisure.” – ITV Press Office

This summer in Coronation Street will see Paul (Peter Ash) go head to head with Todd (Gareth Pierce) for Billy’s (Daniel Brocklebank) affections, Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) do battle with Tyrone (Alan Halsall) as she fights for their girls following his affair with Alina (Ruxandra Porojnicu), and Johnny (Richard Hawley) tackling Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews) over her fling with Ronnie (Vinta Morgan).

The drama won’t just be on the pitch during the UEFA Euros football tournament, as this exclusive image shows there’ll be plenty of action on the street too as friends and family are asked which team they are supporting. Who will viewers get behind in each scenario?

“There are loads of key rivalries across the Cobbles this summer and I think it will be like following your favourite team – there will be times where they let you down, make mistakes and maybe score a few own goals. But you’ll back them till the end and woe betide anyone else who criticises them.

“Given how exciting the stories are, it’s great that fans will have the chance to binge watch all the episodes on ITV Hub at the start of each week – as with football, sometimes when it’s an exciting face-off, you really want extra time.” – Coronation Street Producer, Iain MacLeod

Over in Emmerdale courage, revenge, deception, secrets and betrayal are the themes this summer.

Kim (Claire King) is still the victim of mind games and as her paranoia continues, she sets another trap for her nearest and dearest, and Meena (Paige Sandhu) continues to meddle in Jacob (Joe Warren Plant) and David’s (Matthew Wolfenden) lives.

Meanwhile, Faith (Sally Dexter) fears her cancer could be back but chooses to pretend it isn’t happening while Tracy (Amy Walsh) takes her concerns for the child’s safety too far.

In amongst this drama also airing across the summer, there is wedding day confusion when Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) sees Liam’s (Johnny McPhearson) former fiancé Bernice (Samantha Giles) dressed in her old wedding dress on her actual wedding day.

Emmerdale will also celebrate its first Pride event with a fabulous guest appearance from Drag Race UK’s, The Vivienne.