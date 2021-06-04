OTD: St. Paul’s Square, Birmingham

On this Day

St. Paul's Square, Birmingham

On this Day: June 4th 1976

St. Paul’s Square, Birmingham – Peter Plant talked to Graham Shaeller about the council’s concern about the decaying area in the centre of Birmingham’s jewellery quarter and the outcry by conservationists if the council decide to completely redevelop it.

Discussing possible alternatives that include encouraging owners of property in the square to restore their buildings to their former state. Also discussing the council’s plans to restore the St. Paul’s Church with aid from the Church.

