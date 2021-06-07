OTD: Muhammad Ali visits Birmingham

On this Day, June 6th 1979.



Boxing legend Muhammad Ali visited Birmingham where he arrived to a tremendous welcome from large crowds in the city’s Bull Ring Centre. He was greeted by ATV personality (New Faces, Tiswas) Lenny Henry and boxer John Conteh.

The report shows Ali talking to members of the public and signing autographs and also his attendance at a Variety Club luncheon. ATV Sport‘s Gary Newbon interviews Ail looking back at his life and career.

On this Day is not associated with the Media Archive for Central England.