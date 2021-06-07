A lorra lorra Cilla for Channel 5

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, June 7.

Phil assumes that Callum is trying to turn Kat against him when he finds him at the Slaters’, however Kat tells Phil she was mugged but he was too busy to listen. Later, Phil apologises to Kat and has a proposition for her – the launderette is up for lease and he wants them to run it together.

Meanwhile, Callum and Fitzy spot a guy who fits Kat’s description but as they give chase, the mugger stabs Fitzy.

Elsewhere, Ruby overhears Lola on the phone to Lexi and wonders if she has any tips on how to handle her step daughter. Vi and Rainie rub each other up the wrong way.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

Daniel breaks the news to Peter that his liver isn’t compatible, and with Adam pulling out of the transplant, things aren’t looking good for Peter. However, he is thrown a lifeline when the transplant centre calls to say they have found a match.

Later, Peter and Carla say an emotional goodbye as he readies himself for the operation. Will Peter’s transplant be a success?

Meanwhile, Hope convinces Alina to give her eyelash extensions. How will Fiz react to Alina’s handiwork?

Elsewhere, Johnny decides to put the pub up for sale. Bernie exposes Evelyn’s scam.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm



Nicola didn’t know it was Jimmy’s plea hearing today and isn’t able to attend, leaving them further apart than ever.

Meanwhile, a scared Kim confides to Jamie the reason for her surveillance is someone has been drugging her. Jamie is hurt that Kim suspected him.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Grace prepares for the re-launch of The Loft, but Fergus has a sinister plan to sabotage the day. At the same time, Luke tries to help Darren decide who he wants to be with – Nancy or Mandy.

Later, Darren has made a decision and asks Mandy to meet him at The Loft. However, before he can get his words out, The Loft sign comes crashing down, leaving him clinging to life.

Elsewhere, Trish continues to push Leah, who has had enough.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Karen reveals to Valerie that she’s going to a spa with Ruhma, putting Valerie’s nose out of joint. Karen opens up to Ruhma about her fears for Rob and the kids.

Meanwhile, Sid’s on a high having completed the labours. Daniel offers to donate £800 to make the total raised up to £6,000.

Eventually the messages stop coming in. Sid tries to talk to his dad about it but he’s too busy so we see Sid left on his own, the beginning of a comedown.

Later, Luca tries to commit Valerie to some HCA training but she’s decided to quit. Sid tries to get Bear to have drink with him but Bear is busy with his mum so Sid ends up alone with two drinks.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm