Pick of the Plots: Monday 7th June

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, June 8.

Episode 1

Callum challenges the mugger but he manages to get away. As Callum arranges for back up, Fitzy hands him the ring he was going to propose to his girlfriend with.

Later, Callum is in turmoil from the day’s events but doesn’t open up to Ben after he suggests they stay off the subject of his work for a while.

Meanwhile, Kat is hesitant about going into business with Phil but he assures her that he has a legit set up in mind, for Raymond.

Elsewhere, Lola is concerned about Isaac. Vi continues to meddle in the Highway marriage.

Episode 2

Ruby invites Lola and Isaac over for dinner, but Lola feels uneasy when Isaac fails to disclose to his nurse that he has stopped taking his meds. Later, Ruby is taken aback when Isaac brings up her dad, Johnny.

Meanwhile, Callum is snappy with Ben, insisting he’s fine, despite being anything but. Whitney realises something is wrong with Callum.

Elsewhere, Rainie is suspicious of Vi. Linda ponders telling Max about the baby.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm and 7.55pm

Nicola is dolled up as she appears to make a move on Mack at the scrapyard. Mack thinks his dreams are coming true, but are they?

Jimmy tells Mandy that his feelings run deeper than friendship, but her gobsmacked reaction leaves him immediately regretful.

Meanwhile, Jamie tries to convince Kim to have a break.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Warren is furious that Fergus used his tools to loosen the sign. Fergus blackmails him, and asks for complete loyalty.

Later, Fergus turns up with a proposition for Grace, but can she trust him?

Meanwhile, Darren is in a coma, and it’s awkward when Mandy is the only one allowed in as his next of kin. Nancy feels she has to do something, so she confronts Grace.

Elsewhere, Cindy makes a shocking decision for the sake of Luke.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Ruhma takes Karen with her to visit ‘Heston’ after a shopping trip. They’re shocked by the mess on the grave and both women tidy up.

Karen admits to Ruhma that she wants to stop fostering, thinking it’s causing issues for her and Rob. Ruhma senses there’s more to it and encourages her to talk to Rob.

Meanwhile, Sid thinks drinking is the answer to his problems.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm