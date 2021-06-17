Pick of the Plots: Thursday 17th June

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, June 17.

Nina has been out all night again and when she’s ill prepared for a meeting at the factory, she ends up telling Sarah to stick her job. In the Rovers she drinks with a much older guy Hughie and agrees to go back to his hotel with him.

In the hotel bar, Nina spots Tommy Orpington at a table with Corey. As Tommy shows off Corey’s ‘Best New Talent’ award, Nina tells Tommy how Corey kicked her boyfriend to death. As they go to leave, Nina picks up the award and follows them. What will she do?

Meanwhile, Nick, Leanne and Simon return home. DS Glynn pays Leanne a visit and underlines how important her evidence is in order to put Harvey away. Later, DS Glynn tells Harvey his intimidation tactics won’t work and the witnesses won’t be swayed.

Elsewhere, Emma invites some friends to a cocktail evening. Fiz’s heart sinks when Alina arrives dressed to the nines, closely followed by Tyrone in his new skinny jeans.

Coronation Street, ITV, 9pm

On her wedding day, Leyla is horror struck to find Bernice wearing a wedding dress.

Bernice makes a last-ditch plea.

Meanwhile, Wendy appreciates Bob’s support.

Emmerdale, ITV, 8pm

Sally is eager to film the murder re-enactment and casts Sylver as PC Kiss, but the McQueens aren’t impressed. Later, Mercedes rings John Paul and tells him about Sally’s plan.

Mercedes agrees to help Sally, but it doesn’t go to plan. Sally then turns to unlikely partner PC Smith to help get her sent down for PC Kiss’s murder.

Meanwhile, Summer doesn’t want the wedding to be cancelled and is struggling to figure out how to continue with her plan of revenge on Brody without hurting Sienna.

Elsewhere, Ripley helps Brooke practise for job interviews.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Sid is anxiously preparing for his presentation to Daniel and Zara in the hope that they will agree to fund his cardiac screening programme for young men. Despite all the preparation Sid has put in, he can’t help doubting himself.

Valerie meanwhile feels as if she is lurching from one disaster to the next. Jimmi notices she is down, but she avoids him until he finally forces her to confide in him about what is going on.

Later, Sid’s presentation gets off to a rocky start but he manages to overcome it to impress Daniel and Zara.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm