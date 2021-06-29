Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 29th June

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, June 29.

Tyrone is grateful when Fizz helps him organise Kirsty’s funeral and break the news to Ruby. Alina masks her fears that she might be pregnant.

Confronting Tyrone, Alina is hurt she had to find out from Sally about Kirsty’s abuse – why did he keep her in the dark? When a tearful Alina then blurts out she’s pregnant, Tyrone’s floored.

Meanwhile, as Jenny heads into town to sort the mortgage, a panicked Daisy redoes the rota to exclude Sean, picking up the extra work herself. Later, Jenny’s horrified to read the Double Glammy article in the Gazette. She reinstates Sean and tells Daisy she’ll buy the pub alone.

Elsewhere, as James and Danny catch up over lunch, a couple of lads at the bar take photos. Danny isn’t keen on conducting a relationship in secret.

Also, David forms a plan to help Nick see Sam. Alya hears the bank has agreed to repossess the community centre, so Yasmeen can pay off all her debts.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm or watch on ITV Hub now

Charles spreads the word about Emmerdale Pride.

Opportunist Meena spots the Pride collection tin, takes it and later makes it look like Jacob is the culprit. However, Meena’s plan backfires when David cancels their dinner plans, telling her Jacob needs him.

Meanwhile, Faith is determined to get Liv back on track. Manpreet convinces reluctant Faith to undergo some tests.

Elsewhere, Tracy is doing everything she can to avoid spending time with Frankie.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm or watch on ITV Hub now

Toby make a shocking discovery and rushes to find Cleo, but is he too late? Later, Toby plans to leave the village.

Meanwhile, Courtney has a tough decision to make, as her friends and family have conflicting advice on the matter.

Elsewhere, still in Fergus’s bad books, Grace discovers that all of her things are being thrown out of The Loft, but she won’t give up that easily.

Also, Tom is concerned about his future with Yazz.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm