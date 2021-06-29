Hollyoaks airs Amy Conachan’s final scenes as Courtney Campbell

Amy Conachan’s final scenes as Courtney Campbell in Hollyoaks aired tonight on E4.

In the first-look screening, Ste (Kieron Richardson) and Peri (Ruby O’Donnell) made Sid (Billy Price) realise that he had unintentionally guilt-tripped Courtney into staying.

After convincing her to accept her dream job as Head Teacher in a new school in Scotland, Courtney’s closest waved her goodbye as she left in a taxi.

“Being on Hollyoaks has been one of the biggest honours of my life. I’m grateful for everything; from all that it taught me to the lifelong friends it gave me. Travelling to Spain and filming a drug smuggling scandal was definitely a highlight. I already miss Courtney and her bad decision-making ways.” – Amy Conachan

Since moving to the Hollyoaks village, Courtney has given birth to her daughter, Iona, she has smuggled drugs overseas, been the victim of blackmail, became a murder suspect, and tragically become a widow on her wedding night after her new husband, Jesse, passed away.

The science teacher originally arrived in the village in 2015 in search of her missing cousin, Lockie, before deciding to settle down there with other members of her family.

Off screen, Amy has been a trailblazer for celebrating diversity in the television industry.

In the first episode of Hollyoaks’ Don’t Filter Feelings podcast, she discussed discrimination in the media industry, noting that she had defied the odds by getting a recurring role on a soap.

The actress has also been an instrumental part in Hollyoaks’ Celebrate Difference campaign, which saw her feature in a documentary titled Hollyoaks – See The Person. Previously, in 2018, she represented the soap on a panel at the C4 Disability conference.

Channel 4 pace viewers can catch Amy’s final scenes as Courtney tomorrow at 6.30pm.