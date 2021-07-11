Kate Robbins joins the cast of EastEnders

Kate Robbins is to appear in EastEnders for a short stint as a character named Jen Glover.

Kate will play music agent Jen Glover in the soap.

Jen is an old friend of Rocky’s (Brian Conley) and is called to The Vic to meet an upcoming musical talent that Rocky has discovered at the markets of Albert Square – Whitney.

An old-school rocker, the no-nonsense Jen is determined to make Whitney a star but does she have what it takes?

“Everyone was very excited to get Kate on board for this part, because they felt she was the perfect fit. Not only is she a great actress, but she has plenty of experience of the music industry too. And they weren’t ­disappointed — she did a brilliant job.” – EastEnders source speaking to The Sun

Kate Robbins is an actress and comedian famed for being a regular voice talent on Central Television’s Spitting Image puppet series – including the female vocalist on The Chicken Song which topped the charts in 1986.

Kate performing More Than In Love on Greatest Hits of 1981 for Central Television.

She had previously reached number two in the UK hit parade of 1981 with More Than In Love, written by EastEnders’ theme composer Simon May for the ATV soap Crossroads. Kate played Kate Loring in the motel based saga in which the song was performed.

As part of the pop group Prima Donna she came third in the 1980 Eurovision, and went on to write the original theme tune to LWT dreams come true series Surprise! Surprise! fronted by Cilla Black.

Showbiz runs in the blood; Kate’s daughter Emily [Atack] is an actress and TV personality, her brother Ted is a well known comedian, actor and presenter, and sister Amy is no stranger to the small screen.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday on BBC One. Times vary.