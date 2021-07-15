Casualty brings back old faces as part of 35th anniversary celebrations

Casualty is bringing back three popular characters as part of its 35th anniversary celebrations.

Tony Marshall, Charles Dale and Richard Winsor will reprise their roles as Noel, Big Mac and Cal for a one-off special.

“It was strange to come back but rewarding at the same time as the episode tackles yet another important subject. It was a joy working with my son as well as of course Charlie Dale and Richard Winsor.” – Tony Marshall

The episode, which will air later in the summer, goes back in time to a day in the Emergency Department which, unbeknownst to some of its staff, sets in motion a chain of events which changes the course of their future…

It will be a surprise to viewers to see Cal (Richard Winsor) again, since he was fatally stabbed in a fight with Scott Ellisson (Will Austin), who blamed Ethan for his father’s death .

The same can be said for receptionist Noel (Tony Marshall) who tragically passed away at the beginning of the year in Casualty’s BAFTA award winning Coronavirus episode.

“It’s lovely to be back with my friends again, especially, THE Tony Marshall. Reunion Tour?” – Charles Dale

Tony’s son also makes an appearance in the episode, playing the character of Rudi, a young boy who needs help in the ED. Fan favourite Big Mac (Charles Dale) was last seen in the ED in 2016, when he left after admitting to stealing medicine from the hospital.

The episode will also see the introduction of new character Stevie, played by Elinor Lawless.

“There is a 35th anniversary smorgasbord to offer both new and old fans of Casualty with huge stunts, faces from the past, some indelible new characters and some wonderful story twists. Elinor Lawless as new consultant Stevie makes a splash right from her first episode and there are huge, heart-breaking stories for Ethan and Jacob later in the series. “I’m delighted to also announce a wonderful two part special to be written by Barbara Machin, one of television’s most prestigious writers for Christmas 2021.” – Loretta Preece, Series Producer

Casualty is the longest running medical drama in the world and a BBC Studios production for BBC One.