Julie Walters, Hugh Dancy and David Harewood for Channel 4 festive offering

Channel 4 has announced a trio of performers to head up their high-profile Christmas 2021 animated special Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby.

Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby, based on one of legendary author Sir Terry’s best-selling short stories tells the story of a quintessentially English town that is thrown into disarray by a huge snowfall and the dramatic appearance of a 14-feet tall Abominable Snow Baby. Shunned and feared by the local townsfolk, Snow Baby is rescued by an indomitable Granny who along with grandson Albert, welcomes him into her home, showering her new pet with love and affection, changing the town’s perception and helping the community overcome their initial prejudices.

Screen legend and comedy icon Julie Walters will star as the voice of fearless ‘Granny’, whilst Hugh Dancy will take on the role of her courageous grandson ‘Albert’ with narration from ‘Homeland’ star David Harewood.

Created with traditional hand drawn animation techniques to capture the timeless nature of Terry Pratchett’s story, The Abominable Snow Baby is part of a long and established tradition of Channel 4’s animated Christmas specials such as The Snowman, The Tiger Who Came to Tea, and last year’s Quentin Blake’s Clown.